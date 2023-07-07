On Friday, Jessica Pegula (No. 4 in the world) meets Elisabetta Cocciaretto (No. 43) in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon.

Pegula is the favorite (-550) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Cocciaretto, who is +350.

Jessica Pegula vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Jessica Pegula vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has an 84.6% chance to win.

Jessica Pegula Elisabetta Cocciaretto -550 Odds to Win Match +350 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.2% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 63.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.7

Jessica Pegula vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Pegula defeated Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-4.

Cocciaretto advanced past Rebeka Masarova 6-3, 6-1 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In her 58 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Pegula has played an average of 21.1 games.

Pegula has played three matches on grass over the past year, and 20.3 games per match.

In her 40 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Cocciaretto is averaging 21.1 games per match and winning 52.4% of those games.

Cocciaretto is averaging 19.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set through one match on grass courts in the past year.

Pegula and Cocciaretto have not competed against each other since 2015.

