Jule Niemeier, the No. 103-ranked player, and Dalma Galfi, the No. 126-ranked player, will come together on July 7 for a matchup in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

ESPN is the spot to tune in to see Niemeier and Galfi square off.

Jule Niemeier vs. Dalma Galfi Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Niemeier vs. Galfi Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Thursday, Niemeier defeated Karolina Muchova 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.

In her most recent tournament (Bett1open), Niemeier lost to Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 5-6 on June 22, in the round of 16.

Galfi won 6-7, 6-2, 6-2 versus Linda Noskova in the Round of 128 on Thursday.

On June 24, Galfi was defeated by No. 75-ranked Xiyu Wang, 1-6, 0-1, in the qualification round 1 of her last tournament, Viking International Eastbourne.

Niemeier hasn't gone toe to toe with Galfi in the past five years.

Niemeier vs. Galfi Odds and Probabilities

Jule Niemeier Dalma Galfi -250 Odds to Win Match +180 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.7% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 58.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.1

