Jule Niemeier vs. Dalma Galfi: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Jule Niemeier, the No. 103-ranked player, and Dalma Galfi, the No. 126-ranked player, will come together on July 7 for a matchup in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.
ESPN is the spot to tune in to see Niemeier and Galfi square off.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Jule Niemeier vs. Dalma Galfi Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Friday, July 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Niemeier vs. Galfi Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Thursday, Niemeier defeated Karolina Muchova 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.
- In her most recent tournament (Bett1open), Niemeier lost to Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 5-6 on June 22, in the round of 16.
- Galfi won 6-7, 6-2, 6-2 versus Linda Noskova in the Round of 128 on Thursday.
- On June 24, Galfi was defeated by No. 75-ranked Xiyu Wang, 1-6, 0-1, in the qualification round 1 of her last tournament, Viking International Eastbourne.
- Niemeier hasn't gone toe to toe with Galfi in the past five years.
Niemeier vs. Galfi Odds and Probabilities
|Jule Niemeier
|Dalma Galfi
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+180
|+10000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|35.7%
|1.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|58.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.1
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.