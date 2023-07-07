In Wimbledon Round of 64 on Friday, we have a matchup featuring No. 126-ranked Dalma Galfi against No. 103 Jule Niemeier.

Niemeier is getting -250 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 32 against Galfi (+180).

Jule Niemeier vs. Dalma Galfi Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Jule Niemeier vs. Dalma Galfi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jule Niemeier has a 71.4% chance to win.

Jule Niemeier Dalma Galfi -250 Odds to Win Match +180 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.7% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 58.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.1

Jule Niemeier vs. Dalma Galfi Trends and Insights

Niemeier is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 victory over No. 16-ranked Karolina Muchova in Thursday's Round of 128.

Galfi took home the win 6-7, 6-2, 6-2 versus Linda Noskova in the Round of 128 on Thursday.

Niemeier has played 33 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 22.5 games per match.

On grass, Niemeier has played five matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.8 games per match while winning 50.4% of games.

In the past 12 months, Galfi has played 32 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 46.1% of the games. She averages 20.8 games per match and 10.2 games per set.

In two matches on grass in the past year, Galfi has averaged 16.5 games per match and 16.5 games per set, winning 36.4% of those games.

This is the first time that Niemeier and Galfi have matched up in the last five years.

