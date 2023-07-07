Lesia Tsurenko's Round of 32 matchup in Wimbledon against Ana Bogdan is slated for Friday, July 7.

You can follow the action on ESPN.

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Ana Bogdan Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Tsurenko vs. Bogdan Matchup Info

Tsurenko advanced past Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-1 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Tsurenko was beaten by Dayana Yastremska (2-6, 2-6) on June 17 in the qualification round 1 of her previous tournament, Viking Classic Birmingham.

Bogdan reached the Round of 32 by defeating No. 51-ranked Alycia Parks 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday.

Bogdan was eliminated in the round of 16 of her previous tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) on June 28, when she lost 3-6, 4-6 to Caroline Garcia.

Tsurenko and Bogdan haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.

Tsurenko vs. Bogdan Odds and Probabilities

Lesia Tsurenko Ana Bogdan -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 48.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.3

