Ana Bogdan (No. 57) will meet Lesia Tsurenko (No. 60) in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon on Friday, July 7.

Tsurenko is getting -160 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Bogdan (+125).

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Ana Bogdan Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Ana Bogdan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lesia Tsurenko has a 61.5% chance to win.

Lesia Tsurenko Ana Bogdan -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 48.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.3

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Ana Bogdan Trends and Insights

Tsurenko defeated Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-1 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Bogdan reached the Round of 32 by defeating No. 51-ranked Alycia Parks 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday.

In her 41 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Tsurenko has played an average of 18.6 games.

Tsurenko has played one match on grass over the past year, and 16.0 games per match.

In her 33 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Bogdan is averaging 23.4 games per match and winning 52.3% of those games.

Bogdan is averaging 24.3 games per match and 9.4 games per set in seven matches on grass in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Tsurenko and Bogdan have not competed against each other.

