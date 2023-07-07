Friday's Round of 32 at Wimbledon includes a match between Lorenzo Musetti and Hubert Hurkacz at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

You can see Musetti attempt to knock out Hurkacz on ESPN.

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Hubert Hurkacz Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Musetti vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info

Musetti advanced past Jaume Munar 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In his most recent tournament, cinch Championships, Musetti fell in the quarterfinals to No. 6-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, 4-6, 5-7 on June 23.

Hurkacz came out on top 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 against Jan Choinski in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In the round of 16 of his most recent tournament (Terra Wortmann Open) on June 22, Hurkacz was defeated by No. 29-ranked Tallon Griekspoor 3-6, 6-1, 6-7.

In three head-to-head matches, Musetti has defeated Hurkacz two times, while Hurkacz has secured the win in one match. Musetti took home the win in their last meeting 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in the Round of 16 of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on February 9, 2022.

Musetti and Hurkacz have been evenly balanced when going head-to-head, as they've each claimed four of eight sets.

Musetti and Hurkacz have been evenly matched when going head to head, as they've each claimed 36 of 72 games.

Musetti vs. Hurkacz Odds and Probabilities

Lorenzo Musetti Hubert Hurkacz +125 Odds to Win Match -160 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 47.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.2

