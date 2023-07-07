In Wimbledon Round of 32 on Friday, we have a matchup featuring No. 18-ranked Hubert Hurkacz against No. 16 Lorenzo Musetti.

Hurkacz is the favorite (-160) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Musetti, who is +125.

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Hubert Hurkacz Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Hubert Hurkacz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has a 61.5% chance to win.

Lorenzo Musetti Hubert Hurkacz +125 Odds to Win Match -160 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 47.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.2

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Hubert Hurkacz Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Musetti defeated Jaume Munar 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Hurkacz took down No. 164-ranked Jan Choinski, winning 6-4, 6-4, 7-6.

Musetti has played 23.7 games per match (35.3 in best-of-five matches) in his 62 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On grass, Musetti has played six matches over the past year, totaling 24 games per match while winning 53.5% of games.

In the past 12 months, Hurkacz has competed in 54 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.7% of the games. He averages 30.4 games per match (44.1 in best-of-five matches) and 10.5 games per set.

In five matches on grass in the past year, Hurkacz has averaged 28.8 games per match and 10.3 games per set, winning 52.1% of those games.

In three head-to-head meetings, Musetti has defeated Hurkacz two times. Musetti claimed their most recent meeting 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 on February 9, 2022 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Round of 16.

Musetti and Hurkacz have been equally matched, each winning four of eight sets versus the other.

In 72 total games played against the other, Musetti and Hurkacz have each captured 36.

Musetti and Hurkacz have played three times, averaging 24 games and 2.7 sets per match.

