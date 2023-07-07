Magda Linette's Round of 32 matchup in Wimbledon against Belinda Bencic is set for Friday, July 7.

You can turn on ESPN to see Linette look to hold off Bencic.

Magda Linette vs. Belinda Bencic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Linette vs. Bencic Matchup Info

Linette defeated Barbora Strycova 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In her last tournament (Viking Classic Birmingham), Linette was defeated by Lin Zhu 3-6, 0-6 on June 21, in the round of 16.

Bencic made it to the Round of 32 by beating No. 52-ranked Danielle Collins 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 on Thursday.

On May 29, Bencic lost to No. 134-ranked Elina Avanesyan, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, in the round of 128 of her most recent tournament, French Open.

Linette hasn't matched up with Bencic in the past five years.

Linette vs. Bencic Odds and Probabilities

Magda Linette Belinda Bencic +180 Odds to Win Match -250 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 35.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 41.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.3

