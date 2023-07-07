Magda Linette vs. Belinda Bencic: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Magda Linette's Round of 32 matchup in Wimbledon against Belinda Bencic is set for Friday, July 7.
You can turn on ESPN to see Linette look to hold off Bencic.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Magda Linette vs. Belinda Bencic Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, July 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Linette vs. Bencic Matchup Info
- Linette defeated Barbora Strycova 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
- In her last tournament (Viking Classic Birmingham), Linette was defeated by Lin Zhu 3-6, 0-6 on June 21, in the round of 16.
- Bencic made it to the Round of 32 by beating No. 52-ranked Danielle Collins 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 on Thursday.
- On May 29, Bencic lost to No. 134-ranked Elina Avanesyan, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, in the round of 128 of her most recent tournament, French Open.
- Linette hasn't matched up with Bencic in the past five years.
Linette vs. Bencic Odds and Probabilities
|Magda Linette
|Belinda Bencic
|+180
|Odds to Win Match
|-250
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+6600
|35.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|71.4%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.5%
|41.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.3
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.