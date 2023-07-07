Magda Linette (No. 24 ranking) will face Belinda Bencic (No. 14) in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon on Friday, July 7.

In the Round of 32, Bencic is favored over Linette, with -250 odds against the underdog's +180.

Magda Linette vs. Belinda Bencic Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Magda Linette vs. Belinda Bencic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Belinda Bencic has a 71.4% chance to win.

Magda Linette Belinda Bencic +180 Odds to Win Match -250 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 35.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 41.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.3

Magda Linette vs. Belinda Bencic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Linette defeated Barbora Strycova 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Bencic beat No. 52-ranked Danielle Collins, winning 3-6, 6-4, 7-6.

Linette has played 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 22.2 games per match.

Linette has played four matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 21.8 games per match.

In her 48 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Bencic is averaging 21.6 games per match while winning 56.2% of those games.

In two matches on grass in the past 12 months, Bencic has averaged 26.0 games per match and 10.4 games per set, winning 55.8% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Linette and Bencic have not played against each other.

