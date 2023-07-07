The Round of 32 of Wimbledon will see Marie Bouzkova and Caroline Garcia go head to head at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Friday, July 7.

You can see Garcia attempt to knock off Bouzkova on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Marie Bouzkova vs. Caroline Garcia Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Bouzkova vs. Garcia Matchup Info

Bouzkova is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-1, 6-2 win over No. 81-ranked Anett Kontaveit in Thursday's Round of 64.

In her most recent tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Bouzkova fell in the round of 32 to No. 13-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-7 on June 27.

Garcia won 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 against Leylah Annie Fernandez in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Garcia was eliminated in the quarterfinal of her previous tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) on June 29, when she lost 2-6, 1-2 to Daria Kasatkina.

In two head-to-head matches, Bouzkova has beaten Garcia two times, while Garcia has claimed victory in zero matches. Bouzkova took home the win in their last meeting 7-5, 6-2 in the Round of 16 of the Wimbledon on July 3, 2022.

Bouzkova and Garcia have squared off in four total sets, with Bouzkova taking four sets and Garcia being victorious in zero of them.

Bouzkova and Garcia have gone head to head in 35 games, and it's been Bouzkova who has emerged victorious, claiming 25 of them. Garcia has won 10 games.

Bouzkova vs. Garcia Odds and Probabilities

Marie Bouzkova Caroline Garcia +110 Odds to Win Match -140 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 48.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.