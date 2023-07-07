In Wimbledon Round of 32 on Friday, we have a matchup featuring No. 5-ranked Caroline Garcia versus No. 33 Marie Bouzkova.

Against the underdog Bouzkova (+105), Garcia is favored (-135) to make it to the Round of 16.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Marie Bouzkova vs. Caroline Garcia Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marie Bouzkova vs. Caroline Garcia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has a 57.4% chance to win.

Marie Bouzkova Caroline Garcia +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 48.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marie Bouzkova vs. Caroline Garcia Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Bouzkova advanced past No. 81-ranked Anett Kontaveit, 6-1, 6-2.

Garcia took home the win 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 versus Leylah Annie Fernandez in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Bouzkova has played 43 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 19.6 games per match.

In her four matches on grass over the past 12 months, Bouzkova has played an average of 21.5 games.

Garcia is averaging 23.0 games per match through her 73 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 55.6% of those games.

Garcia is averaging 18.5 games per match and 11.1 games per set in six matches on grass courts in the past year.

In two head-to-head meetings, Bouzkova has beaten Garcia two times. Bouzkova took their last meeting 7-5, 6-2 on July 3, 2022 in the Wimbledon Round of 16.

Bouzkova and Garcia have faced off in four sets against each other, with Bouzkova capturing four of them.

Bouzkova and Garcia have matched up in 35 total games, with Bouzkova taking 25 and Garcia capturing 10.

In two head-to-head matches, Bouzkova and Garcia are averaging 17.5 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.