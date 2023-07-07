Marketa Vondrousova vs. Donna Vekic: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
In Friday's Round of 32 of Wimbledon, Marketa Vondrousova, the No. 42-ranked player, will battle Donna Vekic (ranked No. 21).
You can see as Vondrousova attempts to hold off Vekic on ESPN.
Marketa Vondrousova vs. Donna Vekic Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, July 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Vondrousova vs. Vekic Matchup Info
- Vondrousova defeated Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
- Vondrousova was eliminated in the quarterfinals of her last tournament (Bett1open) 6-7, 1-6 by No. 8-ranked Maria Sakkari on June 24.
- Vekic reached the Round of 32 by taking down No. 39-ranked Sloane Stephens 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 on Thursday.
- In her last tournament, Vekic came up just short of the title, losing to No. 9-ranked Petra Kvitova 2-6, 6-7 in Bett1open final on June 25.
- Vondrousova and Vekic haven't played each other in the last five years.
Vondrousova vs. Vekic Odds and Probabilities
|Marketa Vondrousova
|Donna Vekic
|-130
|Odds to Win Match
|+100
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2000
|56.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|50.0%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|4.8%
|51.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.7
