In Friday's Round of 32 of Wimbledon, Marketa Vondrousova, the No. 42-ranked player, will battle Donna Vekic (ranked No. 21).

You can see as Vondrousova attempts to hold off Vekic on ESPN.

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Donna Vekic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Vondrousova vs. Vekic Matchup Info

Vondrousova defeated Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Vondrousova was eliminated in the quarterfinals of her last tournament (Bett1open) 6-7, 1-6 by No. 8-ranked Maria Sakkari on June 24.

Vekic reached the Round of 32 by taking down No. 39-ranked Sloane Stephens 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 on Thursday.

In her last tournament, Vekic came up just short of the title, losing to No. 9-ranked Petra Kvitova 2-6, 6-7 in Bett1open final on June 25.

Vondrousova and Vekic haven't played each other in the last five years.

Vondrousova vs. Vekic Odds and Probabilities

Marketa Vondrousova Donna Vekic -130 Odds to Win Match +100 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 56.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 51.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.7

