Donna Vekic (No. 21) will meet Marketa Vondrousova (No. 42) in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon on Friday, July 7.

Vondrousova is the favorite (-130) in this match, compared to the underdog Vekic, who is +100.

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Donna Vekic Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Donna Vekic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marketa Vondrousova has a 56.5% chance to win.

Marketa Vondrousova Donna Vekic -130 Odds to Win Match +100 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 56.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 51.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.7

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Donna Vekic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Vondrousova beat Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-3.

Vekic advanced past Sloane Stephens 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Vondrousova has played 29 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 20.5 games per match.

Vondrousova has played three matches on grass over the past year, and 21.7 games per match.

In her 51 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Vekic is averaging 22.2 games per match and winning 52.8% of those games.

In seven matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Vekic has averaged 22.3 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 54.5% of those games.

This is the first time that Vondrousova and Vekic have matched up in the last five years.

