Matteo Berrettini vs. Alex de Minaur: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground is the site where Matteo Berrettini and Alex de Minaur will collide on Friday in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.
You can watch Berrettini attempt to knock out de Minaur on ESPN.
Matteo Berrettini vs. Alex de Minaur Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Friday, July 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Berrettini vs. de Minaur Matchup Info
- Berrettini defeated Lorenzo Sonego 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- In the MercedesCup, Berrettini's last tournament, he was defeated 1-6, 2-6 by No. 41-ranked Sonego on June 12 in the round of 32 round.
- de Minaur won 6-7, 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 against Kimmer Coppejans in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.
- de Minaur was one step away from the title in his most recent tournament (cinch Championships), but he was defeated by No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 4-6 on June 25.
- Berrettini and de Minaur have played one time in the past five years, during the semifinals of the cinch Championships, and Berrettini was the victor, winning 6-4, 6-4.
- Berrettini and de Minaur have matched up for two sets, and it's been Berrettini who has emerged with the upper hand, claiming two of them. de Minaur has won zero sets.
- Berrettini has bested de Minaur in 20 total games between them, securing 12 games (60.0%) against de Minaur's eight.
