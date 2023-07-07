Matteo Berrettini (No. 38 ranking) will meet Alex de Minaur (No. 17) in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Friday, July 7.

de Minaur carries -190 odds to bring home a victory versus Berrettini (+145).

Matteo Berrettini vs. Alex de Minaur Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Matteo Berrettini vs. Alex de Minaur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex de Minaur has a 65.5% chance to win.

Matteo Berrettini Alex de Minaur +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 39 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61

Matteo Berrettini vs. Alex de Minaur Trends and Insights

Berrettini is coming off a 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 victory over No. 42-ranked Lorenzo Sonego in Tuesday's Round of 128.

de Minaur advanced to the Round of 64 by taking down No. 188-ranked Kimmer Coppejans 6-7, 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 on Wednesday.

Berrettini has played 26 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.8 games per match (40.3 in best-of-five matches).

In his one match on grass over the past 12 months, Berrettini has played an average of 15 games.

de Minaur has averaged 23.3 games per match (31.1 in best-of-five matches) through his 55 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 54.3% of the games.

In seven matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, de Minaur has averaged 23.1 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 56.8% of those games.

On June 19, 2021, Berrettini and de Minaur matched up in the cinch Championships semifinals. Berrettini took home the victory 6-4, 6-4.

Berrettini and de Minaur have competed in two sets, and Berrettini has emerged with the edge, claiming victory in all of them.

Berrettini and de Minaur have squared off in 20 total games, with Berrettini winning 12 and de Minaur securing eight.

de Minaur and Berrettini have matched up one time, and they have averaged 20 games and two sets per match.

