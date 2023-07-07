As of December 31 the New England Patriots' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6600, rank them 19th in the league.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England went 7-8-1 ATS last season.

Patriots games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Offensively, New England ranked 26th in the NFL with 314.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per contest).

At home last year, the Patriots were 4-4. Away, they were 4-5.

When underdogs, New England had just one win (1-7) versus its 7-1 record as the favored team.

The Patriots were 3-3 in the AFC East and 6-6 in the AFC as a whole.

Patriots Impact Players

Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In addition, Stevenson had 69 catches for 421 yards and one touchdown.

In 14 games, Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and accumulated 102 yards.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 catches for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games a season ago with the Chiefs.

In the passing game, DeVante Parker scored three TDs, catching 31 balls for 539 yards (41.5 per game).

Matthew Judon had 59 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended last year.

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +700 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2000 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1800 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1600 5 October 8 Saints - +3000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +800 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2000 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +10000 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2800 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6600 15 December 18 Chiefs - +650 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +5000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +800 18 January 7 Jets - +1800

