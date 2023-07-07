Friday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (45-43) and Oakland Athletics (25-64) squaring off at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 7-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on July 7.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brennan Bernardino (1-0) to the mound, while Luis Medina (2-7) will answer the bell for the Athletics.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 7, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 33 times and won 17, or 51.5%, of those games.

Boston has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -250.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 430 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule