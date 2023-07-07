In Friday's Round of 64 of Wimbledon, Roberto Carballes Baena, the No. 57-ranked player, will clash with Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (ranked No. 6).

You can see Rune try to knock out Carballes Baena on ESPN.

Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Carballes Baena vs. Rune Matchup Info

Carballes Baena advanced past Matteo Arnaldi 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

In his most recent tournament (Mallorca Championships), Carballes Baena was defeated by Corentin Moutet 3-6, 6-7 on June 27, in the round of 16.

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Rune defeated No. 371-ranked George Loffhagen, winning 7-6, 6-3, 6-2.

On June 24, Rune was defeated by No. 18-ranked Alex de Minaur, 3-6, 6-7, in the semifinal of cinch Championships, his most recent tournament.

In the lone matchup between Carballes Baena and Rune in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 32 at Cordoba Open, Carballes Baena came out on top, claiming the 6-2, 6-4 win.

Carballes Baena has gotten the better of Rune in two total sets, claiming two sets (100.0%) against Rune's zero.

Carballes Baena has gotten the better of Rune in 18 total games between them, claiming 12 games (66.7%) against Rune's six.

Carballes Baena vs. Rune Odds and Probabilities

Roberto Carballes Baena Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune +725 Odds to Win Match -1400 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 12.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 93.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 33.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 66.3

