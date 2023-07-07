Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (No. 6) will face Roberto Carballes Baena (No. 57) in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Friday, July 7.

Against the underdog Carballes Baena (+725), Rune is the favorite (-1400) to advance to the Round of 32.

Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune has a 93.3% chance to win.

Roberto Carballes Baena Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune +725 Odds to Win Match -1400 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 12.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 93.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 33.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 66.3

Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Trends and Insights

Carballes Baena advanced past Matteo Arnaldi 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

Rune will look to stay on track after a 7-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 371-ranked George Loffhagen in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Carballes Baena has played 41 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 23.3 games per match (31.2 in best-of-five matches).

Carballes Baena has played three matches on grass over the past year, and 22.7 games per match.

Rune has averaged 24.5 games per match (29.3 in best-of-five matches) through his 80 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 54.3% of the games.

Rune is averaging 23.8 games per match (30.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.8 games per set in five matches on grass in the past 12 months.

On February 1, 2022, Carballes Baena and Rune met in the Cordoba Open Round of 32. Carballes Baena took home the win 6-2, 6-4.

In terms of sets, Carballes Baena has secured two versus Rune (100.0%), while Rune has captured zero.

Carballes Baena and Rune have squared off in 18 total games, with Carballes Baena winning 12 and Rune claiming six.

Rune and Carballes Baena have squared off one time, and they have averaged 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

