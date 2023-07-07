Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic are on track to square off in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on July 7.

Tune in on ESPN as Djokovic looks to knock off Wawrinka.

Stan Wawrinka vs. Novak Djokovic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Wawrinka vs. Djokovic Matchup Info

Wawrinka is coming off a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 32-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry in Thursday's Round of 64.

In his previous tournament (French Open), Wawrinka lost to Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 5-7, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6 on May 31, in the round of 64.

Djokovic took home the win 6-3, 7-6, 7-5 versus Jordan Thompson in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

Djokovic was the last one standing in his most recent tournament, French Open, as he advanced to the title match and took down No. 4-ranked Casper Ruud 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 on June 11.

In the sole matchup between Wawrinka and Djokovic in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 16 at Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Djokovic came out on top, claiming the 6-2, 6-2 victory.

In two sets between Djokovic and Wawrinka, Djokovic has run the table, winning all of them.

Djokovic and Wawrinka have squared off in 16 total games, with Djokovic winning 12 games and Wawrinka coming out on top in four.

Wawrinka vs. Djokovic Odds and Probabilities

Stan Wawrinka Novak Djokovic +1000 Odds to Win Match -3000 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament -175 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 96.8% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 63.6% 35.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.2

