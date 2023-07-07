In Wimbledon Round of 32 on Friday, No. 88-ranked Stan Wawrinka faces No. 2 Novak Djokovic.

With -3000 odds, Djokovic is the favorite against Wawrinka (+1000) for this matchup.

Stan Wawrinka vs. Novak Djokovic Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Stan Wawrinka vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has a 96.8% chance to win.

Stan Wawrinka Novak Djokovic +1000 Odds to Win Match -3000 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament -175 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 96.8% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 63.6% 35.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.2

Stan Wawrinka vs. Novak Djokovic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Wawrinka beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Djokovic is coming off a 6-3, 7-6, 7-5 win over No. 70-ranked Jordan Thompson in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

In his 38 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Wawrinka has played an average of 27.7 games (41.8 in best-of-five matches).

In his two matches on grass over the past year, Wawrinka has played an average of 35.5 games (35.5 in best-of-five matches).

Djokovic has averaged 25.5 games per match (31.7 in best-of-five matches) in his 54 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 60.4% of the games.

In four matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Djokovic has averaged 35.5 games per match (35.5 in best-of-five matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 57.7% of those games.

In the only match between Wawrinka and Djokovic dating back to 2015, in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 16, Djokovic came out on top 6-2, 6-2.

In two total sets against each other, Djokovic has clinched two, while Wawrinka has secured zero.

Djokovic has the advantage in 16 total games against Wawrinka, claiming 12 of them.

Djokovic and Wawrinka have played one time, and they have averaged 16.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

