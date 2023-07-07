Varvara Gracheva vs. Aryna Sabalenka: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Friday's Round of 64 of Wimbledon, Varvara Gracheva, the No. 41-ranked player, will battle Aryna Sabalenka (ranked No. 2).
ESPN will show this Gracheva versus Sabalenka matchup.
Varvara Gracheva vs. Aryna Sabalenka Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Friday, July 7
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Gracheva vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Gracheva defeated No. 48-ranked Camila Giorgi, 6-2, 6-4.
- Gracheva was defeated in the quarterfinals of her last tournament (Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers) 4-6, 3-6 by No. 65-ranked Lucia Bronzetti on June 29.
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Sabalenka defeated No. 82-ranked Panna Udvardy, winning 6-3, 6-1.
- In Bett1open, Sabalenka's last tournament, she clashed with No. 13-ranked Veronika Kudermetova in the round of 16 on June 22 and was beaten 2-6, 6-7.
- This is the first time that Gracheva and Sabalenka have faced each other in the last five years.
Gracheva vs. Sabalenka Odds and Probabilities
|Varvara Gracheva
|Aryna Sabalenka
|+600
|Odds to Win Match
|-1100
|-
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+400
|14.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|91.7%
|-
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|20.0%
|36
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|64
