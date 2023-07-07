In Friday's Round of 64 of Wimbledon, Varvara Gracheva, the No. 41-ranked player, will battle Aryna Sabalenka (ranked No. 2).

ESPN will show this Gracheva versus Sabalenka matchup.

Varvara Gracheva vs. Aryna Sabalenka Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Gracheva vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Gracheva defeated No. 48-ranked Camila Giorgi, 6-2, 6-4.

Gracheva was defeated in the quarterfinals of her last tournament (Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers) 4-6, 3-6 by No. 65-ranked Lucia Bronzetti on June 29.

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Sabalenka defeated No. 82-ranked Panna Udvardy, winning 6-3, 6-1.

In Bett1open, Sabalenka's last tournament, she clashed with No. 13-ranked Veronika Kudermetova in the round of 16 on June 22 and was beaten 2-6, 6-7.

This is the first time that Gracheva and Sabalenka have faced each other in the last five years.

Gracheva vs. Sabalenka Odds and Probabilities

Varvara Gracheva Aryna Sabalenka +600 Odds to Win Match -1100 - Odds to Win Tournament +400 14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 91.7% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 20.0% 36 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64

