Friday's game between the New York Yankees (48-40) and the Chicago Cubs (40-46) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Yankees taking home the win. Game time is at 7:05 PM on July 7.

The probable starters are Carlos Rodon for the Yankees and Jameson Taillon (2-6) for the Cubs.

Yankees vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 6-2-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have been favorites in 52 games this season and won 32 (61.5%) of those contests.

New York has a record of 14-2 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

New York has scored 390 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Yankees have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule