Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will play Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are fifth-best in MLB action with 124 total home runs.

New York ranks 14th in baseball with a .410 slugging percentage.

The Yankees' .231 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.

New York has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (390 total runs).

The Yankees rank 26th in baseball with a .301 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.1 times per game to rank ninth in baseball.

New York's pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York's 3.80 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.255).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Carlos Rodon starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.

When he last appeared on Friday, Sept. 30, the 30-year-old left-hander started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Cardinals L 5-1 Away Gerrit Cole Jordan Montgomery 7/3/2023 Orioles W 6-3 Home Domingo Germán Tyler Wells 7/4/2023 Orioles W 8-4 Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 7/5/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Randy Vasquez Dean Kremer 7/6/2023 Orioles L 14-1 Home Luis Severino Kyle Bradish 7/7/2023 Cubs - Home Carlos Rodón Jameson Taillon 7/8/2023 Cubs - Home Gerrit Cole Drew Smyly 7/9/2023 Cubs - Home Domingo Germán Kyle Hendricks 7/14/2023 Rockies - Away - - 7/15/2023 Rockies - Away - - 7/16/2023 Rockies - Away - -

