Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Adam Duvall (batting .189 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall has 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .252.
- Duvall has had a hit in 18 of 30 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits six times (20.0%).
- Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (13.3%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 43.3% of his games this season, Duvall has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33.3% of his games this year (10 of 30), he has scored, and in three of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|.292
|AVG
|.196
|.338
|OBP
|.302
|.508
|SLG
|.478
|9
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|8
|21/4
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.02 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .283 against him.
