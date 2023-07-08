The Round of 32 of Wimbledon will see Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune square off at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Saturday, July 8.

You can watch Rune attempt to knock out Davidovich Fokina on ESPN.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 8 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Davidovich Fokina vs. Rune Matchup Info

By taking down No. 44-ranked Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-1, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Friday, Davidovich Fokina reached the Round of 32.

In the Mallorca Championships, Davidovich Fokina's most recent tournament, he was defeated 6-2, 3-6, 4-6 by No. 116-ranked Pavel Kotov on June 27 in the round of 16 round.

Rune will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 7-6, 6-4 win over No. 57-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena in the Round of 64 on Friday.

In his previous tournament (cinch Championships) on June 24, Rune went up against Alex de Minaur in the semifinals and was taken down 3-6, 6-7.

In the lone matchup between Davidovich Fokina and Rune in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 32 at Mutua Madrid Open, Davidovich Fokina came out on top, claiming the 7-6, 5-7, 7-6 victory.

Davidovich Fokina and Rune have matched up for three sets, and it's been Davidovich Fokina who has taken the upper hand, winning two of them. Rune has won one set.

It's been a balanced split when Davidovich Fokina and Rune have squared off, each taking 19 games.

Davidovich Fokina vs. Rune Odds and Probabilities

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 40.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.1

