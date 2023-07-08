On Saturday, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (No. 6 in the world) meets Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (No. 34) in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon.

With -300 odds, Rune is the favorite against Davidovich Fokina (+220) in this matchup.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 8 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune has a 75.0% chance to win.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune +220 Odds to Win Match -300 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 40.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.5

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 44-ranked Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-1, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Friday, Davidovich Fokina reached the Round of 32.

In the Round of 64 on Friday, Rune took down No. 57-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena, winning 6-3, 7-6, 6-4.

Through 50 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Davidovich Fokina has played 25.1 games per match (41.1 in best-of-five matches) and won 50.7% of them.

On grass, Davidovich Fokina has played two matches over the past year, totaling 24.5 games per match while winning 44.9% of games.

In the past year, Rune has played 81 total matches (across all court types), winning 54.3% of the games. He averages 24.6 games per match (29.5 in best-of-five matches) and 10.7 games per set.

In six matches on grass in the past year, Rune has averaged 25.2 games per match (31 in best-of-five matches) and 10.8 games per set, winning 57.0% of those games.

Davidovich Fokina and Rune have played one time dating back to 2015, in the Mutua Madrid Open Round of 32. Davidovich Fokina claimed victory in that matchup 7-6, 5-7, 7-6.

In terms of sets, Davidovich Fokina has taken two against Rune (66.7%), while Rune has claimed one.

Including all matches between Davidovich Fokina and Rune, each player has secured 19 games.

In their one match against each other, Davidovich Fokina and Rune are averaging 38 games and three sets.

