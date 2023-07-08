Alexander Zverev vs. Matteo Berrettini: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Saturday's Round of 32 at Wimbledon includes a matchup between Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.
You can turn on ESPN to see Zverev look to hold off Berrettini.
Alexander Zverev vs. Matteo Berrettini Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 8
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Zverev vs. Berrettini Matchup Info
- By beating No. 116-ranked Yosuke Watanuki 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 on Friday, Zverev reached the Round of 32.
- In the Terra Wortmann Open, Zverev's last tournament, he was defeated in the semifinals 3-6, 5-7 by No. 48-ranked Alexander Bublik on June 24.
- In the Round of 64 on Friday, Berrettini clinched a victory against No. 17-ranked Alex de Minaur, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
- Berrettini was eliminated in the round of 32 of his last tournament (MercedesCup) on June 12, when he went down 1-6, 2-6 to Lorenzo Sonego.
- Zverev has the advantage over Berrettini, as he owns a 2-0 record in two head-to-head matches in the past five years. Their last meeting, which happened at the Nitto ATP Finals on November 14, 2021, went to Zverev, who enjoyed a 7-6, 1-0 win.
- In five total sets, Zverev has the advantage, winning four of them, while Berrettini has taken one.
- Zverev and Berrettini have matched up for 46 total games, with Zverev taking 26 games and Berrettini being victorious in 20.
Zverev vs. Berrettini Odds and Probabilities
|Alexander Zverev
|Matteo Berrettini
|-120
|Odds to Win Match
|-105
|+3300
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+8000
|54.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|51.2%
|2.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.2%
|57.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.8
