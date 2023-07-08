Saturday's Round of 32 at Wimbledon includes a matchup between Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

You can turn on ESPN to see Zverev look to hold off Berrettini.

Alexander Zverev vs. Matteo Berrettini Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 8 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Zverev vs. Berrettini Matchup Info

By beating No. 116-ranked Yosuke Watanuki 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 on Friday, Zverev reached the Round of 32.

In the Terra Wortmann Open, Zverev's last tournament, he was defeated in the semifinals 3-6, 5-7 by No. 48-ranked Alexander Bublik on June 24.

In the Round of 64 on Friday, Berrettini clinched a victory against No. 17-ranked Alex de Minaur, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Berrettini was eliminated in the round of 32 of his last tournament (MercedesCup) on June 12, when he went down 1-6, 2-6 to Lorenzo Sonego.

Zverev has the advantage over Berrettini, as he owns a 2-0 record in two head-to-head matches in the past five years. Their last meeting, which happened at the Nitto ATP Finals on November 14, 2021, went to Zverev, who enjoyed a 7-6, 1-0 win.

In five total sets, Zverev has the advantage, winning four of them, while Berrettini has taken one.

Zverev and Berrettini have matched up for 46 total games, with Zverev taking 26 games and Berrettini being victorious in 20.

Zverev vs. Berrettini Odds and Probabilities

Alexander Zverev Matteo Berrettini -120 Odds to Win Match -105 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 57.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.8

