No. 21-ranked Alexander Zverev will face No. 38 Matteo Berrettini in Wimbledon Round of 32 on Saturday, July 8.

In the Round of 32, Zverev is the favorite against Berrettini, with -135 odds compared to the underdog's +105.

Alexander Zverev vs. Matteo Berrettini Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 8 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Alexander Zverev vs. Matteo Berrettini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 57.4% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Matteo Berrettini -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 58.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.9

Alexander Zverev vs. Matteo Berrettini Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Friday, Zverev beat No. 116-ranked Yosuke Watanuki, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Berrettini reached the Round of 32 by taking down No. 17-ranked Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 on Friday.

Zverev has played 25.6 games per match (35.1 in best-of-five matches) in his 36 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Zverev has played four matches on grass over the past year, and 19.8 games per match.

In his 26 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Berrettini is averaging 25.8 games per match (40.3 in best-of-five matches) while winning 51.9% of those games.

Berrettini is averaging 15.0 games per match and 7.5 games per set in one match on grass courts in the past year.

In two head-to-head matches dating back to 2015, Zverev holds a 2-0 record against Berrettini. Their last meeting, at the Nitto ATP Finals on November 14, 2021, was taken by Zverev 7-6, 1-0.

Zverev and Berrettini have matched up in five total sets, with Zverev taking four of them and Berrettini one.

Zverev has beaten Berrettini in 26 of 46 total games between them, good for a 56.5% win rate.

Zverev and Berrettini have played two times, averaging 23.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

