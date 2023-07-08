Anna Blinkova vs. Aryna Sabalenka: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Saturday's Round of 32 at Wimbledon includes a matchup between Anna Blinkova and Aryna Sabalenka at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.
You can tune in to ESPN to see Sabalenka look to knock off Blinkova.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Anna Blinkova vs. Aryna Sabalenka Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 8
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Blinkova vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info
- Blinkova is looking to stay on track after a 7-5, 6-3 victory over No. 30-ranked Irina-Camelia Begu in Friday's Round of 64.
- Blinkova was eliminated in the quarterfinals of her previous tournament (Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers) 3-6, 2-6 by No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek on June 29.
- Sabalenka took down Varvara Gracheva 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Friday.
- In Bett1open, Sabalenka's most recent tournament, she played No. 13-ranked Veronika Kudermetova in the round of 16 on June 22 and was defeated 2-6, 6-7.
- In the sole matchup between Blinkova and Sabalenka in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 16 at Internationaux de Strasbourg, Sabalenka came out on top, securing the 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory.
- Sabalenka has won two sets versus Blinkova, good for a 66.7% win rate, while Blinkova has won one set.
- Sabalenka has gotten the better of Blinkova in 25 total games between them, winning 13 games (52.0%) against Blinkova's 12.
Blinkova vs. Sabalenka Odds and Probabilities
|Anna Blinkova
|Aryna Sabalenka
|+500
|Odds to Win Match
|-800
|-
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+400
|16.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|88.9%
|-
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|20.0%
|37.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|62.3
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.