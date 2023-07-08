Saturday's Round of 32 at Wimbledon includes a matchup between Anna Blinkova and Aryna Sabalenka at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

You can tune in to ESPN to see Sabalenka look to knock off Blinkova.

Anna Blinkova vs. Aryna Sabalenka Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 8 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Blinkova vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info

Blinkova is looking to stay on track after a 7-5, 6-3 victory over No. 30-ranked Irina-Camelia Begu in Friday's Round of 64.

Blinkova was eliminated in the quarterfinals of her previous tournament (Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers) 3-6, 2-6 by No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek on June 29.

Sabalenka took down Varvara Gracheva 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Friday.

In Bett1open, Sabalenka's most recent tournament, she played No. 13-ranked Veronika Kudermetova in the round of 16 on June 22 and was defeated 2-6, 6-7.

In the sole matchup between Blinkova and Sabalenka in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 16 at Internationaux de Strasbourg, Sabalenka came out on top, securing the 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Sabalenka has won two sets versus Blinkova, good for a 66.7% win rate, while Blinkova has won one set.

Sabalenka has gotten the better of Blinkova in 25 total games between them, winning 13 games (52.0%) against Blinkova's 12.

Blinkova vs. Sabalenka Odds and Probabilities

Anna Blinkova Aryna Sabalenka +500 Odds to Win Match -800 - Odds to Win Tournament +400 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 88.9% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 20.0% 37.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.3

