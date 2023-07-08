No. 40-ranked Anna Blinkova will take on No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in Wimbledon Round of 32 on Saturday, July 8.

Sabalenka carries -800 odds to bring home a victory versus Blinkova (+500).

Anna Blinkova vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 8 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Anna Blinkova vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has an 88.9% chance to win.

Anna Blinkova Aryna Sabalenka +500 Odds to Win Match -800 - Odds to Win Tournament +400 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 88.9% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 20.0% 37.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.3

Anna Blinkova vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights

Blinkova is looking to stay on track after a 7-5, 6-3 win over No. 30-ranked Irina-Camelia Begu in Friday's Round of 64.

In the Round of 64 on Friday, Sabalenka took home the victory against No. 41-ranked Varvara Gracheva, winning 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Through 56 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Blinkova has played 21.8 games per match and won 52.1% of them.

On grass, Blinkova has played seven matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.4 games per match while winning 54.4% of games.

Sabalenka has averaged 21.4 games per match in her 63 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 57.6% of the games.

In four matches on grass courts in the past year, Sabalenka has averaged 20.5 games per match and 9.1 games per set, winning 57.3% of those games.

Blinkova and Sabalenka have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Internationaux de Strasbourg Round of 16. Sabalenka won that bout 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

In terms of sets, Sabalenka has secured two against Blinkova (66.7%), while Blinkova has clinched one.

Sabalenka and Blinkova have competed in 25 total games, and Sabalenka has won more often, securing 13 of them.

Blinkova and Sabalenka have faced off one time, averaging 25 games and three sets per match.

