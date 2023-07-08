Anthony Rizzo -- .156 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, on July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.352) this season, fueled by 78 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 95th in the league in slugging.

Rizzo has gotten a hit in 55 of 82 games this season (67.1%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (22.0%).

He has hit a home run in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 82), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 26 games this year (31.7%), Rizzo has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 41.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 35 .300 AVG .205 .381 OBP .314 .482 SLG .311 15 XBH 8 8 HR 3 23 RBI 15 38/19 K/BB 40/14 0 SB 0

