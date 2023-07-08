Beatriz Haddad Maia's Round of 32 match in Wimbledon versus Sorana Cirstea is slated for Saturday, July 8.

Tune in to watch Haddad Maia and Cirstea on ESPN.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Sorana Cirstea Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 8 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Haddad Maia vs. Cirstea Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Haddad Maia beat No. 133-ranked Jaqueline Adina Cristian, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

In the Viking International Eastbourne, Haddad Maia's most recent tournament, she was beaten 4-6, 2-3 by No. 30-ranked Petra Martic on June 28 in the round of 16 round.

Cirstea is coming off a 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 win over No. 17-ranked Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

On June 26, Cirstea lost to No. 61-ranked Ana Bogdan, 3-6, 6-2, 3-6, in the round of 32 of her last tournament, Viking International Eastbourne.

Haddad Maia and Cirstea have been evenly balanced, as the two players share a split 1-1 record in two matchups. Cirstea had the leg up in their most recent meeting on February 20, 2023, winning 4-6, 7-6, 7-5.

Haddad Maia and Cirstea have matched up for five total sets, with Haddad Maia taking three sets and Cirstea claiming two of them.

In 55 total games, Haddad Maia has the upper hand, earning the win in 30 of them, while Cirstea has taken 25.

Haddad Maia vs. Cirstea Odds and Probabilities

Beatriz Haddad Maia Sorana Cirstea -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 51.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.8

