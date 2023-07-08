In Wimbledon Round of 32 on Saturday, No. 13-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia takes on No. 37 Sorana Cirstea.

With -135 odds, Haddad Maia is favored over Cirstea (+105) for this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Sorana Cirstea Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 8 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Sorana Cirstea Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Beatriz Haddad Maia has a 57.4% chance to win.

Beatriz Haddad Maia Sorana Cirstea -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 51.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Sorana Cirstea Trends and Insights

Haddad Maia defeated Jaqueline Adina Cristian 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Cirstea won 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 versus Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In her 51 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Haddad Maia has played an average of 22.6 games.

In her three matches on grass over the past year, Haddad Maia has played an average of 21.7 games.

In the past 12 months, Cirstea has competed in 36 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.4% of the games. She averages 22.9 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

On grass surfaces, Cirstea has played three matches and averaged 28.3 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

In two head-to-head-matchups, Haddad Maia and Cirstea have split 1-1. Cirstea claimed their most recent battle on February 20, 2023, winning 4-6, 7-6, 7-5.

Haddad Maia and Cirstea have matched up in five total sets, with Haddad Maia taking three of them and Cirstea two.

Haddad Maia and Cirstea have squared off in 55 total games, with Haddad Maia taking 30 and Cirstea claiming 25.

In their two matches against each other, Haddad Maia and Cirstea are averaging 27.5 games and 2.5 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.