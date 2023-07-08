Carlos Alcaraz vs. Nicolas Jarry: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Carlos Alcaraz's Round of 32 matchup in Wimbledon against Nicolas Jarry is on tap for Saturday, July 8.
Jarry's match against Alcaraz can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Nicolas Jarry Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 8
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Alcaraz vs. Jarry Matchup Info
- Alcaraz defeated Alexandre Muller 6-4, 7-6, 6-3 in the Round of 64 on Friday.
- In his previous tournament, cinch Championships, Alcaraz made the final and then defeated No. 18-ranked Alex de Minaur, 6-4, 6-4 on June 25.
- Jarry beat Jason Kubler 7-5, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Friday.
- In the round of 16 of his most recent tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) on June 28, Jarry was eliminated by No. 57-ranked Gregoire Barrere 3-6, 6-4, 4-6.
- Alcaraz and Jarry have played once in the past five years, during the semifinals of the Rio Open presented by Claro, and Alcaraz came out on top, winning 6-7, 7-5, 6-0.
- Alcaraz has bested Jarry in three total sets, claiming two sets (66.7%) against Jarry's one.
- Alcaraz has taken 19 games versus Jarry, good for a 61.3% win rate, while Jarry has taken home 12 games.
Alcaraz vs. Jarry Odds and Probabilities
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Nicolas Jarry
|-1400
|Odds to Win Match
|+700
|+300
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|93.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|12.5%
|25.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|64.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|35.1
