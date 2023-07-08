In Wimbledon Round of 32 on Saturday, we have a matchup of No. 28-ranked Nicolas Jarry against No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

In this Round of 32 match versus Jarry (+625), Alcaraz is favored with -1200 odds.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Nicolas Jarry Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 8 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Nicolas Jarry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 92.3% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Nicolas Jarry -1200 Odds to Win Match +625 +300 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 92.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.8% 25.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 64.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.5

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Nicolas Jarry Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 84-ranked Alexandre Muller 6-4, 7-6, 6-3 on Friday, Alcaraz advanced to the Round of 32.

In the Round of 64 on Friday, Jarry clinched a victory against No. 77-ranked Jason Kubler, winning 7-5, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Alcaraz has played 74 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 24.1 games per match (33.5 in best-of-five matches).

On grass, Alcaraz has played seven matches over the past year, totaling 24.1 games per match (29.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 61.5% of games.

In the past year, Jarry has competed in 57 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.4% of the games. He averages 24.9 games per match (34.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.2 games per set.

Jarry is averaging 24.0 games per match and 10.7 games per set through four matches on grass courts in the past year.

In the one match between Alcaraz and Jarry dating back to 2015, in the Rio Open presented by Claro semifinals, Alcaraz came out on top 6-7, 7-5, 6-0.

In three total sets against each other, Alcaraz has clinched two, while Jarry has secured one.

Alcaraz and Jarry have competed in 31 total games, and Alcaraz has won more often, claiming 19 of them.

In one match between Alcaraz and Jarry, they have played 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

