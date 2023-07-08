Christopher Eubanks and Christopher O'Connell are on track to meet in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on July 8.

Watch along on ESPN as O'Connell attempts to knock off Eubanks.

Christopher Eubanks vs. Christopher O'Connell Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 8 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Eubanks vs. O'Connell Matchup Info

Eubanks is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 win over No. 13-ranked Cameron Norrie in Friday's Round of 64.

In his previous tournament, Mallorca Championships, Eubanks advanced all the way to the final and then defeated No. 43-ranked Adrian Mannarino, 6-1, 6-4 on July 1.

O'Connell made it to the Round of 32 by defeating Jiri Vesely 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 on Friday.

In his most recent tournament (Mallorca Championships) on June 25, O'Connell matched up with Corentin Moutet in the round of 32 and lost 5-7, 4-6.

In the sole matchup between Eubanks and O'Connell in the last five years, which took place in the quarterfinals at ATP Challenger Busan, Korea Republic Men Singles 2022, O'Connell was the last one standing, securing the 7-6, 4-6, 6-1 win.

O'Connell has bested Eubanks in three total sets, winning two sets (66.7%) against Eubanks's one.

O'Connell and Eubanks have squared off in 30 total games, with O'Connell winning 17 games and Eubanks being victorious in 13.

Eubanks vs. O'Connell Odds and Probabilities

Christopher Eubanks Christopher O'Connell -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 55 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45

