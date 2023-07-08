Christopher Eubanks vs. Christopher O'Connell: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Christopher Eubanks and Christopher O'Connell are on track to meet in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on July 8.
Watch along on ESPN as O'Connell attempts to knock off Eubanks.
Christopher Eubanks vs. Christopher O'Connell Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 8
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Eubanks vs. O'Connell Matchup Info
- Eubanks is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 win over No. 13-ranked Cameron Norrie in Friday's Round of 64.
- In his previous tournament, Mallorca Championships, Eubanks advanced all the way to the final and then defeated No. 43-ranked Adrian Mannarino, 6-1, 6-4 on July 1.
- O'Connell made it to the Round of 32 by defeating Jiri Vesely 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 on Friday.
- In his most recent tournament (Mallorca Championships) on June 25, O'Connell matched up with Corentin Moutet in the round of 32 and lost 5-7, 4-6.
- In the sole matchup between Eubanks and O'Connell in the last five years, which took place in the quarterfinals at ATP Challenger Busan, Korea Republic Men Singles 2022, O'Connell was the last one standing, securing the 7-6, 4-6, 6-1 win.
- O'Connell has bested Eubanks in three total sets, winning two sets (66.7%) against Eubanks's one.
- O'Connell and Eubanks have squared off in 30 total games, with O'Connell winning 17 games and Eubanks being victorious in 13.
Eubanks vs. O'Connell Odds and Probabilities
|Christopher Eubanks
|Christopher O'Connell
|-200
|Odds to Win Match
|+155
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|66.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|39.2%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|55
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45
