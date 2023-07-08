In the Round of 32 of Wimbledon on Saturday, Christopher O'Connell (ranked No. 73) faces Christopher Eubanks (No. 43).

Eubanks has -200 odds to take home a win versus O'Connell (+155).

Christopher Eubanks vs. Christopher O'Connell Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 8 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Christopher Eubanks vs. Christopher O'Connell Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Christopher Eubanks has a 66.7% chance to win.

Christopher Eubanks Christopher O'Connell -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 55 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45

Christopher Eubanks vs. Christopher O'Connell Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Friday, Eubanks defeated No. 13-ranked Cameron Norrie, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6.

O'Connell beat Jiri Vesely 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Friday.

Eubanks has played 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 27 games per match (38.8 in best-of-five matches).

Eubanks has played 15 matches on grass over the past year, and 25.8 games per match.

O'Connell has played 44 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.8 games per match (32.7 in best-of-five matches) and winning 49.9% of those games.

On grass surfaces, O'Connell has played four matches and averaged 20 games per match and 10 games per set.

On October 20, 2022, Eubanks and O'Connell played in the ATP Challenger Busan, Korea Republic Men Singles 2022 quarterfinals. O'Connell secured the win 7-6, 4-6, 6-1.

O'Connell and Eubanks have squared off in three total sets, with O'Connell clinching two of them and Eubanks one.

O'Connell has captured 17 games (56.7% win rate) versus Eubanks, who has secured 13 games.

O'Connell and Eubanks have played one time, and they have averaged 30 games and three sets per match.

