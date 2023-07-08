The Round of 32 of Wimbledon will see Dalma Galfi and Ekaterina Alexandrova go head to head at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Saturday, July 8.

The Galfi-Alexandrova match will air on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Dalma Galfi vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 8 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Galfi vs. Alexandrova Matchup Info

Galfi defeated Jule Niemeier 4-6, 7-6, 6-1 in the Round of 64 on Friday.

Galfi was eliminated by Xiyu Wang (1-6, 0-1) on June 24 in the qualification round 1 of her previous tournament, Viking International Eastbourne.

Alexandrova reached the Round of 32 by defeating No. 114-ranked Madison Brengle 6-7, 7-6, 7-6 on Friday.

In the semifinal of her previous tournament (Bett1open) on June 24, Alexandrova was taken down by No. 9-ranked Petra Kvitova 3-6, 4-6.

Galfi hasn't matched up with Alexandrova in the past five years.

Galfi vs. Alexandrova Odds and Probabilities

Dalma Galfi Ekaterina Alexandrova +375 Odds to Win Match -550 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 21.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 34.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 65.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.