Dalma Galfi vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Round of 32 of Wimbledon will see Dalma Galfi and Ekaterina Alexandrova go head to head at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Saturday, July 8.
The Galfi-Alexandrova match will air on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.
Dalma Galfi vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 8
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Galfi vs. Alexandrova Matchup Info
- Galfi defeated Jule Niemeier 4-6, 7-6, 6-1 in the Round of 64 on Friday.
- Galfi was eliminated by Xiyu Wang (1-6, 0-1) on June 24 in the qualification round 1 of her previous tournament, Viking International Eastbourne.
- Alexandrova reached the Round of 32 by defeating No. 114-ranked Madison Brengle 6-7, 7-6, 7-6 on Friday.
- In the semifinal of her previous tournament (Bett1open) on June 24, Alexandrova was taken down by No. 9-ranked Petra Kvitova 3-6, 4-6.
- Galfi hasn't matched up with Alexandrova in the past five years.
Galfi vs. Alexandrova Odds and Probabilities
|Dalma Galfi
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|+375
|Odds to Win Match
|-550
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2800
|21.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|84.6%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.4%
|34.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|65.6
