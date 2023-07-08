No. 126-ranked Dalma Galfi will meet No. 22 Ekaterina Alexandrova in Wimbledon Round of 32 on Saturday, July 8.

With -550 odds, Alexandrova is favored over Galfi (+375) for this matchup.

Dalma Galfi vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 8 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Dalma Galfi vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has an 84.6% chance to win.

Dalma Galfi Ekaterina Alexandrova +375 Odds to Win Match -550 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 21.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 34.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 65.6

Dalma Galfi vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 103-ranked Jule Niemeier 4-6, 7-6, 6-1 on Friday, Galfi advanced to the Round of 32.

Alexandrova will look to maintain momentum after a 6-7, 7-6, 7-6 win over No. 114-ranked Madison Brengle in the Round of 64 on Friday.

Galfi has played 20.8 games per match in her 32 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Galfi has played two matches on grass over the past year, and 16.5 games per match.

Alexandrova has averaged 21.7 games per match in her 49 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 54.9% of the games.

On grass surfaces, Alexandrova has played nine matches and averaged 18.8 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

Galfi and Alexandrova have not played each other since 2015.

