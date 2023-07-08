No. 126-ranked Dalma Galfi will meet No. 22 Ekaterina Alexandrova in Wimbledon Round of 32 on Saturday, July 8.

With -550 odds, Alexandrova is favored over Galfi (+375) for this matchup.

Dalma Galfi vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Match Information

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Saturday, July 8
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
  • Court Surface: Grass

Dalma Galfi vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has an 84.6% chance to win.

Dalma Galfi Ekaterina Alexandrova
+375 Odds to Win Match -550
+25000 Odds to Win Tournament +2500
21.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6%
0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8%
34.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 65.6

Dalma Galfi vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Trends and Insights

  • By defeating No. 103-ranked Jule Niemeier 4-6, 7-6, 6-1 on Friday, Galfi advanced to the Round of 32.
  • Alexandrova will look to maintain momentum after a 6-7, 7-6, 7-6 win over No. 114-ranked Madison Brengle in the Round of 64 on Friday.
  • Galfi has played 20.8 games per match in her 32 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
  • Galfi has played two matches on grass over the past year, and 16.5 games per match.
  • Alexandrova has averaged 21.7 games per match in her 49 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 54.9% of the games.
  • On grass surfaces, Alexandrova has played nine matches and averaged 18.8 games per match and 9.9 games per set.
  • Galfi and Alexandrova have not played each other since 2015.

