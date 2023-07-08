Dalma Galfi vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
No. 126-ranked Dalma Galfi will meet No. 22 Ekaterina Alexandrova in Wimbledon Round of 32 on Saturday, July 8.
With -550 odds, Alexandrova is favored over Galfi (+375) for this matchup.
Dalma Galfi vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 8
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Dalma Galfi vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has an 84.6% chance to win.
|Dalma Galfi
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|+375
|Odds to Win Match
|-550
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2500
|21.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|84.6%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.8%
|34.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|65.6
Dalma Galfi vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Trends and Insights
- By defeating No. 103-ranked Jule Niemeier 4-6, 7-6, 6-1 on Friday, Galfi advanced to the Round of 32.
- Alexandrova will look to maintain momentum after a 6-7, 7-6, 7-6 win over No. 114-ranked Madison Brengle in the Round of 64 on Friday.
- Galfi has played 20.8 games per match in her 32 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- Galfi has played two matches on grass over the past year, and 16.5 games per match.
- Alexandrova has averaged 21.7 games per match in her 49 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 54.9% of the games.
- On grass surfaces, Alexandrova has played nine matches and averaged 18.8 games per match and 9.9 games per set.
- Galfi and Alexandrova have not played each other since 2015.
