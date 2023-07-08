The Round of 32 at Wimbledon will feature Daniil Medvedev and Marton Fucsovics competing on Saturday, July 8.

Medvedev's matchup against Fucsovics will air on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Marton Fucsovics Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 8 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Medvedev vs. Fucsovics Matchup Info

By defeating No. 35-ranked Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 on Thursday, Medvedev advanced to the Round of 32.

In his previous tournament, Terra Wortmann Open, Medvedev went down in the quarterfinals to No. 23-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut, 5-7, 6-7 on June 23.

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Fucsovics beat No. 65-ranked Marcos Giron, winning 7-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

On June 17, Fucsovics was defeated by No. 12-ranked Frances Tiafoe, 3-6, 6-7, in the semifinal of MercedesCup, his last tournament.

Medvedev and Fucsovics went toe to toe in the Round of 128 at the French Open on September 28, 2020. Fucsovics took the victory 6-4, 7-6, 2-6, 6-1.

Fucsovics has gotten the better of Medvedev in four total sets, securing three sets (75.0%) against Medvedev's one.

Fucsovics has won 21 games versus Medvedev, good for a 55.3% win rate, while Medvedev has won 17 games.

Medvedev vs. Fucsovics Odds and Probabilities

Daniil Medvedev Marton Fucsovics -450 Odds to Win Match +320 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.8% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 59.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.3

