Daniil Medvedev vs. Marton Fucsovics: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Round of 32 at Wimbledon will feature Daniil Medvedev and Marton Fucsovics competing on Saturday, July 8.
Medvedev's matchup against Fucsovics will air on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.
Daniil Medvedev vs. Marton Fucsovics Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 8
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Medvedev vs. Fucsovics Matchup Info
- By defeating No. 35-ranked Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 on Thursday, Medvedev advanced to the Round of 32.
- In his previous tournament, Terra Wortmann Open, Medvedev went down in the quarterfinals to No. 23-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut, 5-7, 6-7 on June 23.
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Fucsovics beat No. 65-ranked Marcos Giron, winning 7-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
- On June 17, Fucsovics was defeated by No. 12-ranked Frances Tiafoe, 3-6, 6-7, in the semifinal of MercedesCup, his last tournament.
- Medvedev and Fucsovics went toe to toe in the Round of 128 at the French Open on September 28, 2020. Fucsovics took the victory 6-4, 7-6, 2-6, 6-1.
- Fucsovics has gotten the better of Medvedev in four total sets, securing three sets (75.0%) against Medvedev's one.
- Fucsovics has won 21 games versus Medvedev, good for a 55.3% win rate, while Medvedev has won 17 games.
Medvedev vs. Fucsovics Odds and Probabilities
|Daniil Medvedev
|Marton Fucsovics
|-450
|Odds to Win Match
|+320
|+1200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+15000
|81.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|23.8%
|7.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.7%
|59.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.3
