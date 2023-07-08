On Saturday, Marton Fucsovics (No. 67 in the world) faces Daniil Medvedev (No. 3) in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Medvedev is the favorite (-450) versus Fucsovics (+320) .

Daniil Medvedev vs. Marton Fucsovics Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 8 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Daniil Medvedev vs. Marton Fucsovics Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has an 81.8% chance to win.

Daniil Medvedev Marton Fucsovics -450 Odds to Win Match +320 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.8% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 59.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.3

Daniil Medvedev vs. Marton Fucsovics Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 35-ranked Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 on Thursday, Medvedev advanced to the Round of 32.

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Fucsovics beat No. 65-ranked Marcos Giron, winning 7-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Medvedev has played 74 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 22.4 games per match (31.9 in best-of-five matches).

In his four matches on grass over the past year, Medvedev has played an average of 25.8 games.

In the past 12 months, Fucsovics has competed in 43 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.6% of the games. He averages 25.3 games per match (40.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.0 games per set.

In six matches on grass in the past year, Fucsovics has averaged 23.0 games per match and 9.9 games per set, winning 55.8% of those games.

In the one match between Medvedev and Fucsovics dating back to 2015, in the French Open Round of 128, Fucsovics came out on top 6-4, 7-6, 2-6, 6-1.

Fucsovics has taken three sets against Medvedev (good for a 75.0% win percentage), compared to Medvedev's one.

Fucsovics has bettered Medvedev in 21 of 38 total games between them, good for a 55.3% win rate.

In one match between Medvedev and Fucsovics, they have played 38.0 games and 4.0 sets per match on average.

