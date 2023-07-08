Frances Tiafoe vs. Grigor Dimitrov: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
A match between Frances Tiafoe (No. 10) and Grigor Dimitrov (No. 24) is slated for Saturday, July 8 as part of the Round of 32 of Wimbledon.
You can see Dimitrov try to knock off Tiafoe on ESPN.
Frances Tiafoe vs. Grigor Dimitrov Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 8
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Tiafoe vs. Dimitrov Matchup Info
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Tiafoe took down No. 117-ranked Dominic Stephan Stricker, 7-6, 6-4, 6-2.
- In his last tournament, cinch Championships, Tiafoe went down in the round of 16 to No. 32-ranked Sebastian Korda, 6-7, 3-6 on June 21.
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Dimitrov beat No. 102-ranked Ilya Ivashka, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
- Dimitrov suffered defeat in the quarterfinal of his most recent tournament (cinch Championships) on June 23, when he went down 4-6, 4-6 to Carlos Alcaraz.
- In the sole matchup between Tiafoe and Dimitrov in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 16 at National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, Dimitrov was the last one standing, securing the 7-6, 3-6, 7-6 win.
- Dimitrov has bested Tiafoe in three total sets, taking two sets (66.7%) against Tiafoe's one.
- Tiafoe and Dimitrov have gone head to head in 35 games, and it's been Tiafoe who has emerged victorious, claiming 18 of them. Dimitrov has won 17 games.
Tiafoe vs. Dimitrov Odds and Probabilities
|Frances Tiafoe
|Grigor Dimitrov
|-120
|Odds to Win Match
|-110
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+8000
|54.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|52.4%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.2%
|49.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|50.3
