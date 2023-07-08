A match between Frances Tiafoe (No. 10) and Grigor Dimitrov (No. 24) is slated for Saturday, July 8 as part of the Round of 32 of Wimbledon.

You can see Dimitrov try to knock off Tiafoe on ESPN.

Frances Tiafoe vs. Grigor Dimitrov Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 8 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Tiafoe vs. Dimitrov Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Tiafoe took down No. 117-ranked Dominic Stephan Stricker, 7-6, 6-4, 6-2.

In his last tournament, cinch Championships, Tiafoe went down in the round of 16 to No. 32-ranked Sebastian Korda, 6-7, 3-6 on June 21.

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Dimitrov beat No. 102-ranked Ilya Ivashka, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Dimitrov suffered defeat in the quarterfinal of his most recent tournament (cinch Championships) on June 23, when he went down 4-6, 4-6 to Carlos Alcaraz.

In the sole matchup between Tiafoe and Dimitrov in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 16 at National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, Dimitrov was the last one standing, securing the 7-6, 3-6, 7-6 win.

Dimitrov has bested Tiafoe in three total sets, taking two sets (66.7%) against Tiafoe's one.

Tiafoe and Dimitrov have gone head to head in 35 games, and it's been Tiafoe who has emerged victorious, claiming 18 of them. Dimitrov has won 17 games.

Tiafoe vs. Dimitrov Odds and Probabilities

Frances Tiafoe Grigor Dimitrov -120 Odds to Win Match -110 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 49.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.3

