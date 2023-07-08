In Wimbledon Round of 32 on Saturday, No. 10-ranked Frances Tiafoe takes on No. 24 Grigor Dimitrov.

Tiafoe has -120 odds to bring home a victory against Dimitrov (-110).

Frances Tiafoe vs. Grigor Dimitrov Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 8 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Frances Tiafoe vs. Grigor Dimitrov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Frances Tiafoe has a 54.5% chance to win.

Frances Tiafoe Grigor Dimitrov -120 Odds to Win Match -110 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 49.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.3

Frances Tiafoe vs. Grigor Dimitrov Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Tiafoe defeated No. 117-ranked Dominic Stephan Stricker, 7-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Dimitrov won 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 against Ilya Ivashka in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Tiafoe has played 26.4 games per match (37.3 in best-of-five matches) in his 61 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Tiafoe has played six matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 25.8 games per match.

Dimitrov has played 50 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 23.3 games per match (28.2 in best-of-five matches) and winning 53.1% of those games.

On grass courts, Dimitrov has played five matches and averaged 19.8 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

Tiafoe and Dimitrov have played one time dating back to 2015, in the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round of 16. Dimitrov won that matchup 7-6, 3-6, 7-6.

Dimitrov has clinched two sets against Tiafoe (good for a 66.7% win percentage), compared to Tiafoe's one.

Tiafoe and Dimitrov have squared off in 35 total games, and Tiafoe has won more often, claiming 18 of them.

Tiafoe and Dimitrov have played one time, averaging 35.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

