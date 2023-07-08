The New York Giants have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl, 19th-ranked in the league as of December 31.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New York Betting Insights

New York won 13 games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Last season, seven Giants games went over the point total.

New York averaged 333.9 yards per game on offense last year (18th in NFL), and it allowed 358.2 yards per game (25th) on defense.

The Giants put up a 5-3-1 record at home and were 4-4 away last season.

New York went 6-5-1 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.

In the NFC East, the Giants won only one game (1-4-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 4-7-1.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), completing 67.2% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 16 games last year.

Also, Jones ran for 708 yards and seven TDs.

Saquon Barkley ran for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

Also, Barkley had 57 catches for 338 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

In the passing game, Darius Slayton scored two TDs, hauling in 46 balls for 724 yards (45.3 per game).

Bobby Okereke collected 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Colts.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1600 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +900 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2000 6 October 15 @ Bills - +800 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1800 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1600 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +3000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +5000 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

