Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cubs - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gleyber Torres, with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has 80 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .411, both of which rank first among New York hitters this season.
- Torres has gotten a hit in 60 of 87 games this year (69.0%), including 19 multi-hit games (21.8%).
- He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (12 of 87), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has picked up an RBI in 24.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42.5% of his games this season (37 of 87), with two or more runs eight times (9.2%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|37
|.232
|AVG
|.262
|.317
|OBP
|.323
|.418
|SLG
|.403
|15
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|14
|30/22
|K/BB
|22/14
|5
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 83 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
- Smyly (7-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.30), 46th in WHIP (1.300), and 48th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
