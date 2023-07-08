Gleyber Torres, with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has 80 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .411, both of which rank first among New York hitters this season.

Torres has gotten a hit in 60 of 87 games this year (69.0%), including 19 multi-hit games (21.8%).

He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (12 of 87), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has picked up an RBI in 24.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42.5% of his games this season (37 of 87), with two or more runs eight times (9.2%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 37 .232 AVG .262 .317 OBP .323 .418 SLG .403 15 XBH 12 9 HR 4 22 RBI 14 30/22 K/BB 22/14 5 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings