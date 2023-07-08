Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran and his .800 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including eight extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his last game against the Athletics.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .313 with 26 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 16 walks.
- Duran is batting .588 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 64.2% of his games this season (43 of 67), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (29.9%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (6.0%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.3% of his games this season, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (31.3%), including six multi-run games (9.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.343
|AVG
|.284
|.411
|OBP
|.308
|.565
|SLG
|.440
|18
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|12
|28/13
|K/BB
|39/3
|9
|SB
|7
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.02 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn (1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty threw five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .283 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.