The Round of 32 of Wimbledon will see Jiri Lehecka and Tommy Paul go head to head at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Saturday, July 8.

The Lehecka-Paul match will air on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Jiri Lehecka vs. Tommy Paul Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 8 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Lehecka vs. Paul Matchup Info

By defeating No. 19-ranked Francisco Cerundolo 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday, Lehecka advanced to the Round of 32.

In his previous tournament, cinch Championships, Lehecka went down in the round of 16 to No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, 2-6, 3-6 on June 22.

Paul will look to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 victory over Milos Raonic in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Paul was one step away from the title in his last tournament (Viking International Eastbourne), but he was defeated by No. 19-ranked Cerundolo 4-6, 6-1, 4-6 on July 1.

Lehecka hasn't played Paul in the past five years.

Lehecka vs. Paul Odds and Probabilities

Jiri Lehecka Tommy Paul -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 47.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.