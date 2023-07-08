Jiri Lehecka vs. Tommy Paul: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Round of 32 of Wimbledon will see Jiri Lehecka and Tommy Paul go head to head at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Saturday, July 8.
The Lehecka-Paul match will air on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Jiri Lehecka vs. Tommy Paul Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 8
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Lehecka vs. Paul Matchup Info
- By defeating No. 19-ranked Francisco Cerundolo 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday, Lehecka advanced to the Round of 32.
- In his previous tournament, cinch Championships, Lehecka went down in the round of 16 to No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, 2-6, 3-6 on June 22.
- Paul will look to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 victory over Milos Raonic in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
- Paul was one step away from the title in his last tournament (Viking International Eastbourne), but he was defeated by No. 19-ranked Cerundolo 4-6, 6-1, 4-6 on July 1.
- Lehecka hasn't played Paul in the past five years.
Lehecka vs. Paul Odds and Probabilities
|Jiri Lehecka
|Tommy Paul
|-105
|Odds to Win Match
|-120
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+10000
|51.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|54.5%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.0%
|47.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.3
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.