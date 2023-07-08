In the Round of 32 of Wimbledon on Saturday, Jiri Lehecka (ranked No. 37) takes on Tommy Paul (No. 15).

Paul is favored (-120) in this match, compared to the underdog Lehecka, who is -105.

Jiri Lehecka vs. Tommy Paul Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 8 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Jiri Lehecka vs. Tommy Paul Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tommy Paul has a 54.5% chance to win.

Jiri Lehecka Tommy Paul -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 47.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.3

Jiri Lehecka vs. Tommy Paul Trends and Insights

Lehecka took down Francisco Cerundolo 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Paul came out on top 6-4, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 against Milos Raonic in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Lehecka has played 52 matches over the past year across all court types, and 24.5 games per match (30.5 in best-of-five matches).

On grass, Lehecka has played four matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.8 games per match while winning 48.4% of games.

In the past year, Paul has competed in 60 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.4% of the games. He averages 25.7 games per match (38.4 in best-of-five matches) and 9.8 games per set.

On grass surfaces, Paul has played nine matches and averaged 23.9 games per match and 10.2 games per set.

This is the first time that Lehecka and Paul have played in the last five years.

