Jose Trevino -- with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Read More About This Game

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino is batting .215 with four doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
  • In 55.1% of his games this season (27 of 49), Trevino has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (6.1%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 22.4% of his games this year, Trevino has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 15 games this season (30.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 22
.228 AVG .200
.265 OBP .253
.367 SLG .271
5 XBH 3
3 HR 1
11 RBI 4
12/4 K/BB 8/4
0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (83 total, one per game).
  • Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.30), 46th in WHIP (1.300), and 48th in K/9 (7.6) among pitchers who qualify.
